Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

STXS stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 51,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $221,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 268,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 127.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

