stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

