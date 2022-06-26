Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Price Target to C$0.70

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EVGDF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Elevation Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.81.
About Elevation Gold Mining (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Gold Mining (EVGDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.