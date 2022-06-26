Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Price Target to C$0.70

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EVGDF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Elevation Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

About Elevation Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

