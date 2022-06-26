StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

