StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

