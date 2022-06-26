StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

