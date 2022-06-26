StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.
TNDM opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.10 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 175,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
