StockNews.com Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.10 and a beta of 0.69. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after buying an additional 337,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 718.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after buying an additional 175,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.