StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 130,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

