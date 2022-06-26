StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.