StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

