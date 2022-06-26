StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

