StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 328.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 272,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 75.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

