StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.