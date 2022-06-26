StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.50. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

