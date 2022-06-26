StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

