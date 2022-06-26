StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SUMR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

