StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CTIB stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.