StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

