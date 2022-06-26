StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,812,609 shares of company stock valued at $105,144,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.