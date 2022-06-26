StockNews.com Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 385.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

