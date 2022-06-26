Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SMMT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

