Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SMMT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
