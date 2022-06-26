Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $5.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 406,724 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 20.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 34.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,498,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 35.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.