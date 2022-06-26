Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.56. Syneos Health has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

