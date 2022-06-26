T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

