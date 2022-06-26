Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The firm had revenue of $67.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 81.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,102 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 41.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

