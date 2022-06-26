Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.88% of Tantech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

