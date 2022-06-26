Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

TRGP stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

