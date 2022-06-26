Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

