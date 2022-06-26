Telsey Advisory Group Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

