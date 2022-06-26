TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 317,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc bought 158,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $124,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

