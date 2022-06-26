Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $891.35.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day moving average of $897.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

