The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) price objective on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,051.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09).

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 16,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

