The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 279.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,739 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

