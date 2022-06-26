The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $162.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

