The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Latham Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Latham Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,290,000 after buying an additional 521,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 399,703 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

