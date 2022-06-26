The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.
Latham Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Latham Group has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
