The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PNTG stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.26 million, a PE ratio of 178.88 and a beta of 2.40.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

