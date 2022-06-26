ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,606.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,907,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,309,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.16.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

