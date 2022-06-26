TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

