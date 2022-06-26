TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

