TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.