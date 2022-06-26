TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. CWM LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

