TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 322.10 and a current ratio of 322.11. The firm has a market cap of $734.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 440.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.