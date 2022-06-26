TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,612.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $406,883.14 and approximately $42,612.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00143895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00075811 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014452 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 630,628,194 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

