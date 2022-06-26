Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,885 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.