Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.