Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.55 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 208,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,552,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,954,000 after acquiring an additional 332,977 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

