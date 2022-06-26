Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $28.69 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $220.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.67 and its 200-day moving average is $207.68. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,455,486. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

