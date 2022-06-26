Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.