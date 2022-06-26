TrustToken 1-Day Volume Tops $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

