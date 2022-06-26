Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a PE ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,970 shares of company stock valued at $268,069. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.