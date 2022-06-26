Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $5.06 on Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00023396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00098433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00285899 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009031 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.