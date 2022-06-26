Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.06 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

