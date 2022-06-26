Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

